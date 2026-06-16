Louisiana Tech's Declan Dahl Invited to 2026 MLB Draft Combine

Louisiana Tech right-handed pitcher Declan Dahl has earned an invitation to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine.

335 players are headed to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine.



That includes…



Roch Cholowsky

Grady Emerson

Jackson Flora

Jacob Lombard



See the full list: https://t.co/psidEagpeP — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 16, 2026

The three-day event will take place June 23-26 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, featuring 335 invited players — 195 from the college ranks and 140 from high school.

Dahl, the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year and a First Team All-CUSA selection in 2026, led Louisiana Tech with seven wins, 81.1 innings pitched and 102 strikeouts in his first season in red and blue.

The 2026 MLB Draft will be held July 11-13, and if selected, Dahl would mark the sixth consecutive draft in which a Bulldog has been chosen.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

—-

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.