Louisiana Tech’s First Sun Belt Schedule Is Here — Full 2026 Slate

Louisiana Tech’s 2026 football schedule was finalized Friday afternoon with the release of the full Sun Belt slate for all 14 conference members.

The 2026 campaign will mark the Bulldogs’ first season competing in the Sun Belt Conference.

Below is a look at Louisiana Tech’s 2026 football schedule:

September 5 – vs. Northwestern State

September 12 – at LSU

September 19 – at Baylor

September 26 – BYE WEEK

October 3 – vs. Army

October 10 – vs UL-Lafayette

October 17 – @ ULM

October 24 – Old Dominion

October 31 – @ South Alabama

November 7 – @ Troy

November 14 – Southern Miss

Week of November 21 – Arkansas State (Exact Date TBD)

November 28 – @ Georgia Southern

What are your thoughts on the Bulldogs’ 2026 schedule?

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