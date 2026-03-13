Louisiana Tech’s First Sun Belt Schedule Is Here — Full 2026 Slate
Louisiana Tech’s 2026 football schedule was finalized Friday afternoon with the release of the full Sun Belt slate for all 14 conference members.
The 2026 campaign will mark the Bulldogs’ first season competing in the Sun Belt Conference.
Below is a look at Louisiana Tech’s 2026 football schedule:
September 5 – vs. Northwestern State
September 12 – at LSU
September 19 – at Baylor
September 26 – BYE WEEK
October 3 – vs. Army
October 10 – vs UL-Lafayette
October 17 – @ ULM
October 24 – Old Dominion
October 31 – @ South Alabama
November 7 – @ Troy
November 14 – Southern Miss
Week of November 21 – Arkansas State (Exact Date TBD)
November 28 – @ Georgia Southern
What are your thoughts on the Bulldogs’ 2026 schedule?
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