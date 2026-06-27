McKinnon Cites Winning Culture, Strong Communication in Commitment to Louisiana Tech

Ben McKinnon has found his home — the standout prospect announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday.

#LATech has added another arm to its pitching staff with the commitment of RHP Ben McKinnon (@Ben_Mckinnon8). Across the last two seasons at Bossier Parish CC, he recorded a 3.68 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 95.2 innings. pic.twitter.com/mV2jjUyfAY — BleedTechBlue (@BleedTechBlue) June 27, 2026

McKinnon, a junior college transfer from Bossier Parish Community College, arrives in Ruston with three years of eligibility remaining.

The Canadian native explained his decision to BleedTechBlue.com, citing the coaching staff’s consistent communication and the program’s winning culture as the driving factors. “I chose Tech because of the constant communication from the coaching staff and the winning environment,” McKinnon said.

In two seasons at BPCC, the right-hander posted a 9-5 record with a 3.68 ERA, logging 95.2 innings and punching out 101 batters.

FILM

Due to circumstances out of my control I will no longer be attending WKU next year. My recruitment is now re-opened as a true Junior JUCO transfer.

Two years @BPCC_Baseball combined stats:

95.2 IP

101K

3.68 ERA

1.292 WHIP

FB 90-94 T94.7, SPL 82-86, SL 80-83, CB 77-80

Trackman✅ pic.twitter.com/rVu3a1qLCt — Ben Mckinnon (@Ben_Mckinnon8) June 16, 2026

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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