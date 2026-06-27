Bleed Tech Blue
McKinnon Cites Winning Culture, Strong Communication in Commitment to Louisiana Tech
Ben McKinnon has found his home — the standout prospect announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday.
McKinnon, a junior college transfer from Bossier Parish Community College, arrives in Ruston with three years of eligibility remaining.
The Canadian native explained his decision to BleedTechBlue.com, citing the coaching staff’s consistent communication and the program’s winning culture as the driving factors. “I chose Tech because of the constant communication from the coaching staff and the winning environment,” McKinnon said.
In two seasons at BPCC, the right-hander posted a 9-5 record with a 3.68 ERA, logging 95.2 innings and punching out 101 batters.
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Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.
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