One More to Dance: Techsters Advance to Conference USA Championship

The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters extended their winning streak to 19 games with a 61–48 victory over Liberty Flames on Friday night, advancing to the Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship game on Saturday.

With the win, the Techsters improved to 26–5 overall and will be aiming for their first trip to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament since the 2010–11 season.

Tech trailed by six at halftime but locked down defensively in the second half, holding Liberty to just 17 points after the break to pull away for the 13-point win.

Jordan Marshall and Paris Bradley paced the Techsters offensively. Marshall scored 14 points — including seven in the fourth quarter — and led the team with six rebounds.

Bradley also finished with 14 points, highlighted by a dagger three-pointer with 1:17 remaining that stretched Tech’s lead to 10 and effectively sealed the victory.

With the win, Louisiana Tech will face Missouri State Lady Bears in the Conference USA Championship Game on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

The Techsters swept the season series against Missouri State, winning by nine on the road on Jan. 22 before edging the Lady Bears by one point on Feb. 14.

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