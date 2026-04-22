Pearl River CC Standout Jackson Hood Commits to Louisiana Tech

Jackson Hood officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

First off, I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to be where I am today. I would also like to thank God for allowing me to continue to play baseball. With that being said I am excited to announce my commitment to La Tech university!! pic.twitter.com/RLoAZSt8Rh — Jackson Hood (@JacksonHood07) April 21, 2026

Hood, a junior college transfer outfielder from Pearl River CC, will arrive in Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

When asked why he chose the Bulldogs, Hood told BleedTechBlue.com, “It just felt like home when I was on the visit, and there’s no other coaching staff I’d rather play for.”

Over two seasons at Pearl River, Hood has posted an impressive .353/.489/.655 slash line, along with 20 home runs and 83 RBIs across 87 games.

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