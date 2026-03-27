Previewing a Pivotal Weekend: Louisiana Tech Hosts First-Place Jacksonville State in Key C-USA Series

Louisiana Tech returns home this weekend for a pivotal Conference USA showdown, hosting Jacksonville State in a series with major implications in the league race.

Series Details

Dates: March 27, 2026 – March 29, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Friday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 15-11 (4-2)

15-11 (4-2) Jacksonville State: 21-5 (6-0)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 325–197 (10th season)

325–197 (10th season) Steve Beiser (Jacksonvilel State): 76–64 (3rd season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (4–2, 4.94 ERA)

Jacksonville State: LHP Eli Pillsbury (4-0, 1.07 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (3–3, 4.82 ERA)

Jacksonville State: LHP Beau Bryans (3-0, 3.24 ERA)

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Jacksonville State: LHP Steven Cash (2-1, 2.60 ERA)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend looking to regain momentum after a rollercoaster start to the 2026 season. The Bulldogs opened the year by winning eight of their first nine games, only to drop six straight. They responded with an impressive stretch—winning seven of eight—but now find themselves in the midst of a three-game skid.

At the plate, Trey Hawsey continues to be a driving force for the offense. The slugger is riding a six-game hitting streak, racking up 13 hits during that span, including three home runs, while driving in 12 runs.

Junior Brecken Menuet has also made an impact of late, earning the first two starts of his Bulldog career at shortstop over the past two games. The Houston native has tallied four hits and reached base a fifth time via walk, providing a spark in the lineup.

On the mound, Declan Dahl will get the ball Friday night as he looks to secure his team-leading fifth win of the season. The right-hander has been a steady presence, recording 34 strikeouts across 31 innings pitched.

Jacksonville State Preview

Jacksonville State saw its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night in a 16–11 loss at UAB, but that does little to overshadow what has been an impressive start to the season. Under head coach Steve Beiser, the Gamecocks have been one of the top teams in Conference USA, opening league play 6–0 with series sweeps over Sam Houston and Western Kentucky.

Offensively, Jaxon Pate has been the catalyst, hitting .418 and leading a lineup that’s averaging 7.9 runs per game.

On the basepaths, Jacksonville State has been just as dangerous, swiping 60 bases in 72 attempts through 26 games—good for a top-25 mark nationally.

The Gamecocks have also been strong on the mound, posting a 3.69 team ERA while racking up 273 strikeouts over 227 innings. Opponents are hitting just .215 against them, underscoring the staff’s consistency and command.

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