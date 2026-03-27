Previewing a Pivotal Weekend: Louisiana Tech Hosts First-Place Jacksonville State in Key C-USA Series
Louisiana Tech returns home this weekend for a pivotal Conference USA showdown, hosting Jacksonville State in a series with major implications in the league race.
Series Details
Dates: March 27, 2026 – March 29, 2026
Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)
Game Times
- Friday: 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 1:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM
2026 Records
- Louisiana Tech: 15-11 (4-2)
- Jacksonville State: 21-5 (6-0)
Head Coaches
- Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 325–197 (10th season)
- Steve Beiser (Jacksonvilel State): 76–64 (3rd season)
Probable Pitching Matchups
Friday
- Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (4–2, 4.94 ERA)
- Jacksonville State: LHP Eli Pillsbury (4-0, 1.07 ERA)
Saturday
- Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (3–3, 4.82 ERA)
- Jacksonville State: LHP Beau Bryans (3-0, 3.24 ERA)
Sunday
- Louisiana Tech: TBA
- Jacksonville State: LHP Steven Cash (2-1, 2.60 ERA)
Diamond Dogs Preview
Louisiana Tech enters the weekend looking to regain momentum after a rollercoaster start to the 2026 season. The Bulldogs opened the year by winning eight of their first nine games, only to drop six straight. They responded with an impressive stretch—winning seven of eight—but now find themselves in the midst of a three-game skid.
At the plate, Trey Hawsey continues to be a driving force for the offense. The slugger is riding a six-game hitting streak, racking up 13 hits during that span, including three home runs, while driving in 12 runs.
Junior Brecken Menuet has also made an impact of late, earning the first two starts of his Bulldog career at shortstop over the past two games. The Houston native has tallied four hits and reached base a fifth time via walk, providing a spark in the lineup.
On the mound, Declan Dahl will get the ball Friday night as he looks to secure his team-leading fifth win of the season. The right-hander has been a steady presence, recording 34 strikeouts across 31 innings pitched.
Jacksonville State Preview
Jacksonville State saw its four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night in a 16–11 loss at UAB, but that does little to overshadow what has been an impressive start to the season. Under head coach Steve Beiser, the Gamecocks have been one of the top teams in Conference USA, opening league play 6–0 with series sweeps over Sam Houston and Western Kentucky.
Offensively, Jaxon Pate has been the catalyst, hitting .418 and leading a lineup that’s averaging 7.9 runs per game.
On the basepaths, Jacksonville State has been just as dangerous, swiping 60 bases in 72 attempts through 26 games—good for a top-25 mark nationally.
The Gamecocks have also been strong on the mound, posting a 3.69 team ERA while racking up 273 strikeouts over 227 innings. Opponents are hitting just .215 against them, underscoring the staff’s consistency and command.
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