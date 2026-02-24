Red-Hot Diamond Dogs Welcome Northwestern State to Love Shack

Louisiana Tech returns home Tuesday night to host Northwestern State in a non-conference showdown at J.C. Love Field.

Series Details

Dates: February 24, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: Tuesday – SportsTalk 97.7 FM



2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 7-1

7-1 Northwestern State: 5-3

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

LA Tech: LHP Landon Fontenot (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

LHP Landon Fontenot (0-0, 3.86 ERA) Northwestern State: LHP Jacob Leblanc (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 317–187 (10th season)

317–187 (10th season) Chris Bertrand (Northwestern State): 62–57 (3rd season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech is off to a blazing 7–1 start in 2026 after sweeping Ohio State and Memphis at the Grind City Classic this past weekend.

The Bulldogs dominated the field, outscoring the Buckeyes and Tigers by a combined 23–8 margin.

Trey Hawsey was electric in Memphis, going 7-for-11 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs — good for a staggering 1.758 OPS.

As a team, Tech is hitting .336 and averaging 8.1 runs per game, showcasing one of the most explosive offenses in the early season.

On the mound, Cooper Fouts’ staff has been just as impressive. The Diamond Dogs own a 3.14 ERA and are holding opponents to a .245 batting average.

Northwestern State Preview

Northwestern State came out of the gates strong in 2026, opening the season with four straight wins — highlighted by a weekend sweep of UT Arlington and a midweek victory over UL Monroe.

However, Chris Bertrand’s club faced its first road test of the year this past weekend and dropped three of four games at Central Arkansas.

Offensively, the Demons have leaned on a productive core. Brock Davis is hitting .387 with three home runs and five RBIs, while Colin Rains (.353, 4 RBI), Brooks Leonard (.333, 5 RBI), and Thomas Marsala III (.324, 3 HR, 8 RBI) are all batting north of .300 to pace the lineup.

On the mound, Northwestern State has been solid through 80 innings, posting a 3.83 ERA with 95 strikeouts — a strong early indication of the staff’s ability to miss bats and limit damage.

