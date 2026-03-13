Red-Hot Dunkin' Dogs Face Cinderella Bears in CUSA Semifinals

Louisiana Tech will face Missouri State in the semifinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Friday morning. The Bulldogs enter as the No. 4 seed, while the Bears are the No. 9 seed. Tech won both meetings during the regular season.

Game Details

Date: March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 Tipoff Time: 11:30 A.M.

11:30 A.M. Location: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL Streaming: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 19-13

19-13 Missouri State: 16-17

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (76-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(76-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Cuonzo Martin: (86-81 in his fifth season at Missouri State)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech earned an 80–69 victory over Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night.

AJ Bates played all 40 minutes and delivered a standout performance on both ends of the floor. The sophomore finished with 29 points, six assists, and six steals to lead the Bulldogs.

Avery Thomas II added 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Talvin Hester’s squad, including four on the offensive glass.

Missouri State Preview

Missouri State stumbled down the stretch of the regular season, dropping eight of its final nine games, but the Bears have quickly turned things around since arriving in Huntsville. Cuonzo Martin’s squad has picked up impressive wins over FIU and Liberty in its first two tournament games this week. With Liberty entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed, Missouri State has taken on a bit of a Cinderella feel during its run.

Michael Osei-Bonsu led the way in the upset victory over Liberty, scoring a game-high 31 points while adding eight rebounds.

Kobi Williams has also been a key contributor, averaging 17 points and shooting 46 percent from three-point range through the Bears’ first two games in Huntsville.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today — just $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY and stay locked in on everything Louisiana Tech.

SIGN UP HERE.