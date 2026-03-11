Red-Hot Lady Techsters Begin CUSA Tournament Play Against Delaware

The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters will open play in the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. when they face Delaware.

Head coach Brooke Stoehr’s squad enters the tournament riding a 17-game winning streak and owns a 24–5 overall record. Delaware advanced to Wednesday’s matchup after defeating Kennesaw State 66–47 in first-round action, improving the Blue Hens to 13–18 on the season.

The two teams met once during the regular season, back on January 8, when the Techsters traveled to Delaware and came away with a 65–50 victory. That win also marked the beginning of Louisiana Tech’s current 17-game winning streak.

Stoehr, now in her 10th season leading her alma mater, was recently named Conference USA Coach of the Year following the team’s outstanding regular season. She currently holds a 173–132 record during her tenure in Ruston.

Sophomore guard Paris Bradley earned First Team All-Conference USA honors after averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. The Carrollton, Texas native joins Vickie Johnson (1993–94) and Tamicha Jackson (1997–98) as the only Lady Techsters to earn First Team All-Conference honors in each of their first two seasons.

Junior Jianna Morris and senior Jordan Marshall were both named Second Team All-Conference USA. Morris averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point range and knocking down a team-high 78 three-pointers this season.

Marshall contributed 10.9 points per game and leads the Techsters on the glass, averaging 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Alexia Weaver earned Honorable Mention All-Conference recognition. The junior college transfer from Three Rivers College averaged 10.9 points per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Stay with us throughout the week as we bring you continued coverage of the Lady Techsters and their push for the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2010–11 season.

