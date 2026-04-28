Red-Hot Louisiana Tech Looks to Stay Rolling at ULM

Louisiana Tech heads east on I-20 Tuesday night for a quick road trip to face ULM.

Series Details

Dates: April 28, 2026

Venue: Lou St. Amant Field (Monroe, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 27-18 (14-7)

27-18 (14-7) UL-Monroe: 23-21 (10-11)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 337–204 (10th season)

337–204 (10th season) Ford Pemberton (UL-Monroe): 23–21 (1st season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Drew Ferguson (0-1, 8.03 ERA)

UL-Monroe: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Lane Burroughs’ club is on a tear, winning 12 of its last 14 games, highlighted by a sweep of top-20 RPI foe Missouri State this past weekend.

At the heart of the surge is Louisiana Tech’s red-hot top of the order. Colby Lunsford, Trey Hawsey, and Colton Coates have been relentless at the plate. Lunsford enters the matchup riding a 12-game hitting streak, batting .396 (23-for-58) with six doubles, a home run, and 14 RBIs, while striking out in just 11.7% of his plate appearances.

Hawsey has been even more dominant, putting together a career-best 14-game hitting streak. He’s hitting .431 (25-for-58) with two doubles, three home runs, and 14 RBIs, complemented by a 14.7% walk rate and just a 10.3% strikeout rate.

Coates has been just as steady, going 20-for-58 (.345) over his last 15 games with three doubles, a home run, and 11 RBIs. His discipline stands out, posting a 17.1% walk rate against an 8.6% strikeout rate.

On the mound, Drew Ferguson is slated to make his fifth consecutive midweek start for the Diamond Dogs.

UL-Monroe Preview

ULM enters Tuesday night’s matchup having dropped four straight weekend series since its 14–3 win over Louisiana Tech on March 31.

Kade Dupont continues to lead the Warhawks’ offense, carrying a 1.013 OPS with two home runs and 27 RBIs. The Watson, Louisiana native has shown elite plate discipline, totaling 40 walks and hit-by-pitches combined against just 12 strikeouts this season.

On the mound, ULM has struggled to find consistency, posting a 6.32 ERA over 384.1 innings, with opponents hitting .296 against Warhawk pitching.

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