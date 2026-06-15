Ruston's Own: QB Sam Hartwell Commits to Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech landed a commitment from 2027 quarterback Sam Hartwell on Tuesday.

Hartwell, a 6’0″, 185-pound signal-caller from Ruston High School, becomes the third high school commitment in the Bulldogs’ 2027 class.

On his decision to stay home, Hartwell told BleedTechBlue.com, “It’s always been a dream of mine to play at Tech. It was an easy decision.”

As a junior in 2025, Hartwell was nothing short of electric, accounting for 2,000 yards passing, 900 yards rushing, and 37 total touchdowns while leading the Bearcats to a State Runner-up finish.

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