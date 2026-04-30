Senior Day Highlights Weekend Series as Tech Hosts UTEP

Louisiana Tech returns home this weekend for an important conference series against UTEP to conclude the regular season.

Game Times

Thursday (Doubleheader): 12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. Saturday: 11:00 a.m.

Please note: Due to expected inclement weather on Friday, the series will feature a Thursday doubleheader and a single game on Saturday.

Tech enters the weekend with momentum after a road sweep of Liberty, improving to 26-23 overall and an even 12-12 mark in Conference USA play.

Gracie Flores earned C-USA Hitter of the Week honors after going 5-for-10 (.500) at the plate with five RBIs in the series. Bryannah Campos was named C-USA Pitcher of the Week after appearing in all three games, tossing 12.2 innings, allowing just four earned runs, and picking up two wins.

Saturday will also serve as Senior Day, as Louisiana Tech honors Allie Floyd, Alannah Rogers, Jina Baffuto, and Kaylee Grealy following the game. In an era where the transfer portal is more active than ever, all four seniors have spent their entire collegiate careers in Ruston—a testament to their commitment and dedication to the program.

UTEP Scouting Report

Record: 12-34 (4-20 C-USA)

Key Position Players:

Bri Garcia – .329 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI

Iliana Munoz – .317 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI

Kenna Carranza – .268 AVG, 7 HR, 27 RBI

Key Pitchers:

Tatyana Vega – 9-13, 5.44 ERA

Arianna Flores – 2-9, 6.71 ERA

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