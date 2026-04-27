Statement Made: Tech Sweeps Liberty on the Road

What a statement weekend for the Louisiana Tech softball team.

Head coach Josh Taylor led the Bulldogs into hostile territory, where they delivered a commanding three-game sweep of the Liberty Flames—a feat no conference opponent had accomplished in 11 years. The series win lifts Tech to 26–23 overall and an even 12–12 in Conference USA play.

Friday night set the tone with a gritty 7–2 victory in nine innings. Locked in a tight battle, the Bulldogs erupted for five runs in the ninth. Jina Baffuto, Gracie Flores, Bradi Gallaway, and Alannah Rogers each delivered key RBIs to break it open. Rogers powered the offense from the cleanup spot, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. In the circle, Bryannah Campos and Laney Johnson combined for 8.1 innings of one-run relief, shutting down Liberty’s momentum.

Saturday, Tech left no doubt.

Holding a 3–0 lead into the sixth, the Bulldogs exploded for seven runs across the final two innings to secure a 10–0 run-rule shutout. Flores and Gallaway sparked the surge with RBI doubles, while Reese Torres delivered the knockout blow—a two-run homer in the seventh. Allie Furr, Flores, and Aleah Brooks each tallied two hits, with Flores driving in a game-high three runs. Ruby Fidge opened with three scoreless innings, and Campos closed the door with four shutout frames to seal the win.

Sunday tested the Bulldogs’ resolve—and they answered.

Trailing 4–0 in the fifth, Tech mounted a relentless comeback. Flores ignited the rally with a two-run single before Rogers, Reagan Marchant, and Torres combined for four more RBIs in a six-run inning that flipped the game to 6–4. Liberty clawed back within one after a three-run homer from Alexia Carrasquillo made it 8–7 in the sixth. But in the seventh, Marchant delivered the decisive blow—a solo home run, her 16th of the season, to secure the 9–7 final and punctuate the sweep.

Campos, pitching for the third consecutive day, earned her seventh win after allowing three runs over 4.1 innings in relief.

Louisiana Tech now returns home to close out the regular season with a three-game series against UTEP. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday night.

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