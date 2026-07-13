Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days: Full Schedule and Player Preview

Sun Belt Conference Media Days return this week, with festivities set for Wednesday and Thursday at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District in downtown New Orleans. ESPN+ will carry the event nationwide.

The seven East Division schools take the stage Wednesday, followed by the seven West Division schools on Thursday. Below is the full breakdown of each program’s representatives, along with the two-day schedule.

Wednesday, July 15 — East Division

App State

Head Coach: Dowell Loggains (2nd season)

Malachi Singleton , RS Jr. QB (Kennesaw, Ga.) — 641 total yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs at Purdue in 2025

, RS Jr. QB (Kennesaw, Ga.) — 641 total yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs at Purdue in 2025 Colton Phares, RS Jr. LB (Beaufort, S.C.) — 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs in 2025

Coastal Carolina

Head Coach: Ryan Beard (1st season)

Robby Washington , RS Jr. WR (Miami, Fla.) — 29 catches, 278 yards, 3 TDs in 2025

, RS Jr. WR (Miami, Fla.) — 29 catches, 278 yards, 3 TDs in 2025 Ibrahim Diawara, RS Sr. DL (Philadelphia, Pa.) — 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in 2025

Georgia Southern

Head Coach: Clay Helton (5th season)

Josh Dallas , RS Sr. WR (Sharpsburg, Ga.) — 8 catches, 68 yards in 2025

, RS Sr. WR (Sharpsburg, Ga.) — 8 catches, 68 yards in 2025 Chance Gamble, 6th Yr. DB (Fitzgerald, Ga.) — 16 tackles, 1 INT in 2025

Georgia State

Head Coach: Dell McGee (3rd season)

Cameran Brown , RS Sr. QB (Warner Robins, Ga.) — 1,580 total yards, 17 TDs, 1 INT in 2025

, RS Sr. QB (Warner Robins, Ga.) — 1,580 total yards, 17 TDs, 1 INT in 2025 Jabriel Rhodes-Nelson, Sr. DL (Philadelphia, Pa.) — 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks in 2025

James Madison

Head Coach: Billy Napier (1st season)

Zach Greenberg , RS Sr. OL (Livingston, N.J.) — Started all 14 games at center; second-team All-Sun Belt in 2025

, RS Sr. OL (Livingston, N.J.) — Started all 14 games at center; second-team All-Sun Belt in 2025 Amar Thomas, RS Jr. DL (Upper Marlboro, Md.) — 43 tackles, 2.5 sacks in 2025

Marshall

Head Coach: Tony Gibson (2nd season)

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson , RS Sr. QB (Atlanta, Ga.) — 2,703 total yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs in 2025

, RS Sr. QB (Atlanta, Ga.) — 2,703 total yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs in 2025 Daytione Smith, RS Sr. S (East Highland Park, Va.) — 50 tackles, 3 INTs in 2025

Old Dominion

Head Coach: Ricky Rahne (7th season)

Devin Roche , RS Jr. RB (Baltimore, Md.) — 661 total yards, 4 TDs in 2025

, RS Jr. RB (Baltimore, Md.) — 661 total yards, 4 TDs in 2025 Mario Easterly, RS Sr. S (Harrisburg, Pa.) — 80 tackles, 1 INT in 2025

Thursday, July 16 — West Division

Arkansas State

Head Coach: Butch Jones (6th season)

Chauncy Cobb , RS Jr. WR (Clewiston, Fla.) — 73 catches, 797 yards, 1 TD in 2025

, RS Jr. WR (Clewiston, Fla.) — 73 catches, 797 yards, 1 TD in 2025 Brandon Barnes, Jr. S (Dallas, Texas) — 68 tackles, 1 INT in 2025

Louisiana-Lafayette

Head Coach: Michael Desormeaux (5th season)

George Jackson , RS Sr. OL (Stone Mountain, Ga.) — Played four games in 2025 due to injury; enters 2026 with 28 career starts

, RS Sr. OL (Stone Mountain, Ga.) — Played four games in 2025 due to injury; enters 2026 with 28 career starts Lunch Winfield, RS Jr. QB (Lutcher, La.) — 2,222 total yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs in 2025

ULM

Head Coach: Bryant Vincent (3rd season)

AJ Vinson , Sr. OL (Social Circle, Ga.) — Started all 12 games in 2025

, Sr. OL (Social Circle, Ga.) — Started all 12 games in 2025 Noah Flemmings, Sr. LB (Austin, Texas) — 80 tackles, 3.5 sacks in 2025

Louisiana Tech

Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (5th season)

Eli Finley , Sr. TE (Heath, Texas) — 38 catches, 444 yards in 2025

, Sr. TE (Heath, Texas) — 38 catches, 444 yards in 2025 Kolbe Fields, Gr. LB (New Orleans, La.) — 39 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs in five games in 2025

South Alabama

Head Coach: Major Applewhite (3rd season)

Kenton Jerido , RS Sr. OL (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — Enters 2026 with 19 career starts

, RS Sr. OL (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — Enters 2026 with 19 career starts Jayvon Henderson, RS Sr. S (Auburn, Ga.) — 26 tackles in 2025

Southern Miss

Head Coach: Blake Anderson (1st season)

Davis Dalton , RS Sr. WR (Madison, Miss.) — 4 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD in 2025

, RS Sr. WR (Madison, Miss.) — 4 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD in 2025 Mathis Haygood, RS Jr. LB (Fayetteville, Ga.) — 44 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT in 2025

Troy

Head Coach: Gerad Parker (3rd season)

Evan Crenshaw , Sr. P (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) — Averaged 45.6 yards per punt in 2025; First Team All-American

, Sr. P (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) — Averaged 45.6 yards per punt in 2025; First Team All-American Donnie Smith, Sr. DL (Greenville, Miss.) — 44 tackles, 11 sacks in 2025

Notable Storylines

The lone transfer: App State QB Malachi Singleton is the only transfer player speaking to media in New Orleans, having played at Purdue in 2025.

App State QB Malachi Singleton is the only transfer player speaking to media in New Orleans, having played at Purdue in 2025. Quarterback quartet: Singleton, Georgia State’s Cameran Brown, Marshall’s Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, and Louisiana’s Lunch Winfield are the four quarterbacks appearing this week.

Singleton, Georgia State’s Cameran Brown, Marshall’s Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, and Louisiana’s Lunch Winfield are the four quarterbacks appearing this week. A specialist takes the podium: Troy punter Evan Crenshaw is the only specialist in attendance, coming off a First Team All-American season.

Full Schedule (All Times CT)

Wednesday, July 15 — Main Stage

Time Team 10:00 AM Commissioner Keith Gill 10:30 AM Georgia State 11:00 AM Coastal Carolina 11:30 AM James Madison 1:30 PM Old Dominion 2:00 PM Georgia Southern 2:30 PM Marshall 3:00 PM App State

Thursday, July 16 — Main Stage