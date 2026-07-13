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Sun Belt Conference Football Media Days: Full Schedule and Player Preview
Sun Belt Conference Media Days return this week, with festivities set for Wednesday and Thursday at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District in downtown New Orleans. ESPN+ will carry the event nationwide.
The seven East Division schools take the stage Wednesday, followed by the seven West Division schools on Thursday. Below is the full breakdown of each program’s representatives, along with the two-day schedule.
Wednesday, July 15 — East Division
App State
Head Coach: Dowell Loggains (2nd season)
- Malachi Singleton, RS Jr. QB (Kennesaw, Ga.) — 641 total yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs at Purdue in 2025
- Colton Phares, RS Jr. LB (Beaufort, S.C.) — 52 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs in 2025
Coastal Carolina
Head Coach: Ryan Beard (1st season)
- Robby Washington, RS Jr. WR (Miami, Fla.) — 29 catches, 278 yards, 3 TDs in 2025
- Ibrahim Diawara, RS Sr. DL (Philadelphia, Pa.) — 16 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in 2025
Georgia Southern
Head Coach: Clay Helton (5th season)
- Josh Dallas, RS Sr. WR (Sharpsburg, Ga.) — 8 catches, 68 yards in 2025
- Chance Gamble, 6th Yr. DB (Fitzgerald, Ga.) — 16 tackles, 1 INT in 2025
Georgia State
Head Coach: Dell McGee (3rd season)
- Cameran Brown, RS Sr. QB (Warner Robins, Ga.) — 1,580 total yards, 17 TDs, 1 INT in 2025
- Jabriel Rhodes-Nelson, Sr. DL (Philadelphia, Pa.) — 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks in 2025
James Madison
Head Coach: Billy Napier (1st season)
- Zach Greenberg, RS Sr. OL (Livingston, N.J.) — Started all 14 games at center; second-team All-Sun Belt in 2025
- Amar Thomas, RS Jr. DL (Upper Marlboro, Md.) — 43 tackles, 2.5 sacks in 2025
Marshall
Head Coach: Tony Gibson (2nd season)
- Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, RS Sr. QB (Atlanta, Ga.) — 2,703 total yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs in 2025
- Daytione Smith, RS Sr. S (East Highland Park, Va.) — 50 tackles, 3 INTs in 2025
Old Dominion
Head Coach: Ricky Rahne (7th season)
- Devin Roche, RS Jr. RB (Baltimore, Md.) — 661 total yards, 4 TDs in 2025
- Mario Easterly, RS Sr. S (Harrisburg, Pa.) — 80 tackles, 1 INT in 2025
Thursday, July 16 — West Division
Arkansas State
Head Coach: Butch Jones (6th season)
- Chauncy Cobb, RS Jr. WR (Clewiston, Fla.) — 73 catches, 797 yards, 1 TD in 2025
- Brandon Barnes, Jr. S (Dallas, Texas) — 68 tackles, 1 INT in 2025
Louisiana-Lafayette
Head Coach: Michael Desormeaux (5th season)
- George Jackson, RS Sr. OL (Stone Mountain, Ga.) — Played four games in 2025 due to injury; enters 2026 with 28 career starts
- Lunch Winfield, RS Jr. QB (Lutcher, La.) — 2,222 total yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs in 2025
ULM
Head Coach: Bryant Vincent (3rd season)
- AJ Vinson, Sr. OL (Social Circle, Ga.) — Started all 12 games in 2025
- Noah Flemmings, Sr. LB (Austin, Texas) — 80 tackles, 3.5 sacks in 2025
Louisiana Tech
Head Coach: Sonny Cumbie (5th season)
- Eli Finley, Sr. TE (Heath, Texas) — 38 catches, 444 yards in 2025
- Kolbe Fields, Gr. LB (New Orleans, La.) — 39 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs in five games in 2025
South Alabama
Head Coach: Major Applewhite (3rd season)
- Kenton Jerido, RS Sr. OL (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — Enters 2026 with 19 career starts
- Jayvon Henderson, RS Sr. S (Auburn, Ga.) — 26 tackles in 2025
Southern Miss
Head Coach: Blake Anderson (1st season)
- Davis Dalton, RS Sr. WR (Madison, Miss.) — 4 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD in 2025
- Mathis Haygood, RS Jr. LB (Fayetteville, Ga.) — 44 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT in 2025
Troy
Head Coach: Gerad Parker (3rd season)
- Evan Crenshaw, Sr. P (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) — Averaged 45.6 yards per punt in 2025; First Team All-American
- Donnie Smith, Sr. DL (Greenville, Miss.) — 44 tackles, 11 sacks in 2025
Notable Storylines
- The lone transfer: App State QB Malachi Singleton is the only transfer player speaking to media in New Orleans, having played at Purdue in 2025.
- Quarterback quartet: Singleton, Georgia State’s Cameran Brown, Marshall’s Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, and Louisiana’s Lunch Winfield are the four quarterbacks appearing this week.
- A specialist takes the podium: Troy punter Evan Crenshaw is the only specialist in attendance, coming off a First Team All-American season.
Full Schedule (All Times CT)
Wednesday, July 15 — Main Stage
|Time
|Team
|10:00 AM
|Commissioner Keith Gill
|10:30 AM
|Georgia State
|11:00 AM
|Coastal Carolina
|11:30 AM
|James Madison
|1:30 PM
|Old Dominion
|2:00 PM
|Georgia Southern
|2:30 PM
|Marshall
|3:00 PM
|App State
Thursday, July 16 — Main Stage
|Time
|Team
|10:30 AM
|Louisiana
|11:00 AM
|South Alabama
|11:30 AM
|Louisiana Tech
|1:30 PM
|Troy
|2:00 PM
|Arkansas State
|2:30 PM
|ULM
|3:00 PM
|Southern Miss
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