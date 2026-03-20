Surging Diamond Dogs Face New Mexico State in Key C-USA Series

Louisiana Tech hits the road this weekend for a three-game Conference USA series at New Mexico State.

Series Details

Dates: March 20, 2026 – March 22, 2026

Venue: Presley Askew Field (Las Cruces, NM)

Game Times

Friday: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Saturday: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 14-8 (3-0)

14-8 (3-0) New Mexico State: 9-11 (1-2)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 324–194 (10th season)

324–194 (10th season) Jake Angier (New Mexico State): 57–73 (3rd season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (3–2, 4.85 ERA)

New Mexico State: TBA

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (3–2, 3.16 ERA)

New Mexico State: TBA

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Brooks Roberson (3–1, 2.19 ERA)

New Mexico State: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech is heating up, winning six of its last seven games after a 5–4 victory over Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.

The Diamond Dogs walked it off in dramatic fashion, as Trey Hawsey delivered a ninth-inning infield single to bring home Colby Lunsford and seal the win.

Colton Coates has been red-hot at the plate, going 8-for-14 with four walks over his last four games. The junior shortstop has also been a steady presence defensively all season, committing just two errors in 77 chances.

The surge has been fueled in large part by the pitching staff, which has recorded 65 strikeouts while issuing only 23 walks over the past eight games.

New Mexico State Preview

New Mexico State returns home looking to reset after a difficult road swing. Jake Angier’s club surrendered 64 runs across four games at Dallas Baptist (3) and TCU, a stretch that exposed ongoing issues on the mound.

Offensively, however, the Aggies have been productive, averaging 8.5 runs per game while hitting .302 as a team. Chris Daniels and Cole Rogers have led the charge, each batting .340. Daniels is tied for the team lead with three home runs and paces the lineup with 23 RBIs, while Rogers adds a dynamic element on the bases, matching the team high with six stolen bags.

Pitching remains the primary concern. New Mexico State carries an 8.24 team ERA, with just one pitcher maintaining an ERA below 3.00.

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