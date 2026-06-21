Tech Adds Playmaker: Safety Jye Blain Commits to Louisiana Tech

Jye Blain made it official on Saturday, announcing his commitment to Louisiana Tech.

A safety from St. James High School in Vacherie, Louisiana, Blain becomes the fifth commitment in Louisiana Tech’s Class of 2027.

On what led him to choose the Bullodgs, Blain told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose La Tech because I believe it gives me the best opportunity to develop as a player, compete at a high level, and be part of something special. I also built a great relationship with the coaches, and when I visited, it just felt like home.”

As a junior in 2025, he earned first-team all-state honors after recording 61 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), five forced fumbles, two blocked punts and two blocked field goals.

FILM

–

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.