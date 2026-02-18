Tech Aims to Rebound in Home Showdown with Jax State

Louisiana Tech is back on its home floor Wednesday night, welcoming Jax State to Ruston for an important Conference USA clash.

Game Details

Date: February 18, 2026

Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 14-11 (7-7)

Jax State: 13-13 (8-6)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (71-51 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

Ray Harper: (182-137 in his tenth season at Jax State)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech’s two-game winning streak was halted Saturday afternoon with a 77–64 setback at FIU.

AJ Bates paced a trio of Bulldogs in double figures, finishing with 14 points while logging 39 minutes. DJ Dudley contributed 13, and Kaden Cooper provided a spark off the bench with 10 points.

The Bulldogs were outrebounded 40–24 in the loss, and Scooter Williams did not return for the second half after entering concussion protocol.

Jax State Preview

Ray Harper’s squad arrives in Ruston looking to snap a two-game skid after back-to-back home losses to UTEP and New Mexico State.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil paces the team offensively, averaging 18 points per game while shooting an efficient 45 percent from the field.

In the first meeting between the two programs earlier this season, Jax State edged the Bulldogs 64–60.

