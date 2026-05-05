Tech Aims to Regain Momentum vs. Northwestern State

Louisiana Tech wraps up its midweek slate Tuesday night as it hosts Northwestern State.

Series Details

Dates: May 5, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 28-21 (15-9)

28-21 (15-9) Northwestern State: 25-20 (16-11)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 338–207 (10th season)

338–207 (10th season) Chris Bertrand (Northwestern State): 82–74 (3rd season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Northwestern State: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech looks to bounce back Tuesday night after dropping a weekend series at Dallas Baptist—its first series loss since March 27–29 against Jacksonville State.

Colton Coates continues to swing a hot bat, going 6-for-12 (.500) at DBU with two walks, two doubles, and his fifth home run of the season. The Bulldogs’ second baseman has boosted his OPS from .725 in 2025 to an impressive .943 this year.

On the mound, Thomas Allen is putting together one of the most dominant freshman campaigns in program history. The Benton native owns a 2.70 ERA across 43.1 innings and ranks second on the team with five wins.

Northwestern State Preview

Northwestern State enters Tuesday night’s matchup with Louisiana Tech having last played a week ago, when the Demons fell 5–2 at No. 22 Arkansas. Chris Bertrand’s club was idle over the weekend with a bye in Southland Conference play.

Offensively, Brooks Leonard leads the way with a .326 average and 19 RBIs, while Thomas Marsala III is putting together an impressive season of his own. The Monroe native is batting .317 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

On the mound, the Demons have compiled a 4.18 team ERA, limiting opponents to a .373 slugging percentage.

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