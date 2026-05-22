Tech Looks to Bounce Back Against Liberty in C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech returns to Conference USA Tournament play against Liberty on Friday morning in Kennesaw, GA.

Series Details

Dates: May 22, 2026

Venue: Mickey Dunn Stadium at Henssler Financial Field (Kennesaw, GA)

Game Times

Friday: 8:00 a.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 33-24 (19-11)

33-24 (19-11) Liberty: 39-18 (21-9)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 343–210 (10th season)

343–210 (10th season) Bradley Lecroy (Liberty): 69–45 (2nd season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (6-3, 3.97 ERA)

Liberty: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech dropped a 14-13 heartbreaker to Sam Houston on Wednesday to open the Conference USA Tournament, but the Bulldogs will look to regroup when they face Liberty on Friday.

Despite the loss, the offense was far from the problem — Tech racked up 20 hits, with eight of nine starters recording multiple hits on the day.

Eli Berch got things started in a big way, launching a majestic 426-foot three-run home run in the first inning, his second of the season. Wesley Scott continued his scorching stretch as well, adding two more home runs and three RBIs. The junior outfielder has been on an absolute tear, slugging four home runs and driving in eight runs over his last three games.

On the mound, Hudson Rowan will take the ball for his 15th start of the season. The left-hander has been one of Tech’s most reliable arms, ranking second on the staff with 68 innings pitched.

Liberty Preview

Liberty punched their ticket to Saturday’s semifinals with a dominant 10-4 victory over Sam Houston on Thursday morning.

Ben Blair was masterful on the mound, allowing just one unearned run over six innings to earn his seventh win of the season.

The offense backed him up in a big way, with Kyle Hvidsten and Nick Barrone each crushing three-run home runs, while designated hitter Landon Scilley chipped in two hits and two RBIs.

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