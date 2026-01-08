Tech Prepares for Conference USA Favorite Liberty

Louisiana Tech will return home to host Conference USA favorite Liberty on Thursday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Game Details

Date: January 8, 2026

January 8, 2026 Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 8-6 (1-2)

8-6 (1-2) Liberty: 11-3 (3-0)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (65-45 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(65-45 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Ritchie McKay: (283-137 in his 13th season at Liberty)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech erased a 12-point halftime deficit at Western Kentucky and grabbed a one-point lead in the final minute, but ultimately came up short in a 66–61 loss to the Hilltoppers.

The Bulldogs turned in a strong defensive effort, holding Western Kentucky to just seven field goals in the second half and limiting the Hilltoppers to 32 percent shooting for the game.

Offensively, Tech shot 38 percent from the field but struggled at the free-throw line, converting just 9 of 19 attempts (47 percent), which proved costly.

Melian Martinez delivered his best performance in a Tech uniform, scoring 12 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting in 18 minutes off the bench.

Liberty Preview

Ritchie McKay’s squad, the preseason favorite in Conference USA, arrives in Ruston riding a five-game winning streak.

Brett Decker Jr. has emerged as a breakout star after averaging just seven minutes per game last season. The 6-foot-3 guard is now averaging 18 points per game in 2025–26 while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and an impressive 51.9 percent from beyond the arc on nearly eight attempts per game.

Veterans Kaden Matheny (14.5 ppg), Colin Porter (11.9 ppg), and Zach Cleveland (10.3 ppg) — each in at least their third season with the Flames — are also off to excellent starts this year.

Cleveland has been especially impactful, averaging 8.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

Join BleedTechBlue

Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE

BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals

Regularly: $119.99

Today Only: $59.99

SIGN UP HERE.