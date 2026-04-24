Tech Softball Hits the Road for Weekend Series at Liberty

The Louisiana Tech softball team hits the road this weekend for a pivotal Conference USA series, traveling to Lynchburg, Virginia to face Liberty Flames softball in a three-game matchup.

Game Schedule

Friday — 5 p.m.

Saturday — 2 p.m.

Sunday — 10 a.m.

Led by head coach Josh Taylor, the Bulldogs enter the weekend at 23–23 overall and 9–12 in conference play, with just two series remaining in the regular season. After dropping their last two C-USA series, Louisiana Tech will be looking to regain momentum at a critical point in the schedule.

Despite the recent setbacks, freshman standout Bradi Gallaway continues to shine. In last weekend’s series against Sam Houston Bearkats softball, Gallaway launched her 11th home run of the season—setting a new freshman record for the program. The Whitesboro, Texas native leads the team with a 1.045 OPS, adding 41 RBI while committing just five errors in 158 chances at shortstop.

Scouting Liberty

Liberty enters the series at 23–23 overall but boasts a strong 15–6 conference record, positioning itself near the top of the standings.

Key Position Players

Alexia Carrasquillo — .331 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI

Ella Fox — .318 AVG, 11 RBI

Savannah Jessee — .309 AVG, 7 HR, 27 RBI

Brynn McManus — .294 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI

Key Pitchers

Camden Anders — 11–4, 3.07 ERA

Gabby Mike — 2–10, 4.20 ERA

With postseason positioning on the line, this weekend’s series carries added importance for both programs as they make their final push through conference play.

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