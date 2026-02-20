Three Games in Two Days: Diamond Dogs Take on Ohio State, Memphis

Louisiana Tech will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, for a three-game slate this weekend. The Bulldogs will face Ohio State twice at a neutral site and take on host Memphis once.

The series will span Friday and Saturday, with Saturday featuring a split doubleheader. Louisiana Tech will open the day against Memphis before closing the weekend with a second matchup against Ohio State.

Series Details

Dates: February 20–21, 2026

Venue: FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field (Memphis, Tennessee)

Game Times

Friday: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. Saturday (Game 1 vs. Memphis): 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. Saturday (Game 2 vs. Ohio State): 5:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+ (Saturday Game 1 only)

ESPN+ (Saturday Game 1 only) Radio: Friday – SportsTalk 97.7 FM Saturday – LA Tech Athletics App



2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 4-1

4-1 Ohio State: 3-0

3-0 Memphis: 2-2

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

LA Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

RHP Declan Dahl (1-0, 1.80 ERA) Ohio State: RHP Chris Domke (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday – Game 1

LA Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LHP Hudson Rowan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Memphis: RHP Will Howell (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday – Game 2

LA Tech: RHP Brooks Roberson (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

RHP Brooks Roberson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Ohio State: RHP Jude Fisher (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 314–187 (10th season)

314–187 (10th season) Justin Haire (Ohio State): 16–37 (2nd season)

16–37 (2nd season) Matt Riser (Memphis): 47–67 (3rd season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech hits the road for the first time in 2026, carrying a 4-1 record into Memphis. The Diamond Dogs opened the season with a sweep of Houston Christian before falling 8-3 to McNeese in a midweek matchup.

The Bulldogs’ starting rotation has set the tone early. Declan Dahl, Hudson Rowan, and Brooks Roberson combined for 16 innings during opening weekend, allowing just eight hits and one earned run — a stellar 0.56 ERA.

Offensively, Tech has been explosive, hitting .349 as a team while plating 42 runs through five games.

Colby Lunsford has sparked the lineup from the outset. The ULM transfer is batting .579 with four home runs and nine RBI, emerging as one of the early standouts across the country.

Ohio State Preview

Ohio State enters the weekend 3-0 after sweeping Saint Louis — the program’s first 3-0 start since 2022.

Chris Domke is slated to start Friday’s opener. The right-hander fired three scoreless innings of relief in his season debut, striking out five.

Freshman Jude Fisher will take the ball in Saturday’s matchup with Tech. Fisher earned his first collegiate victory after tossing five innings of one-run baseball against the Billikens.

Offensively, Miles Vandenheuvel leads the Buckeyes with a .444 average through three games, while junior Lee Ellis impressed in his season debut, hitting .375 and swiping four bases.

Memphis Preview

Memphis enters the weekend at 2-2. The Tigers won two of three against Toledo to open the season before dropping a 12-11 midweek slugfest to Little Rock.

Will Howell is scheduled to start Saturday’s contest. In his opening outing against Toledo, Howell allowed six hits over 4.1 innings but did not surrender a run.

The Tigers’ pitching staff has yielded 47 hits across 37 innings thus far, while the offense is hitting .276 and averaging seven runs per game.

Shane Cox has been a key contributor at the plate, hitting .368 with a team-high two extra-base hits.

