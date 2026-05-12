“Winning Culture”: Kade Crawford Talks Louisiana Tech Commitment

Louisiana Tech baseball commit Kade Crawford spoke with BleedTechBlue.com about his decision after pledging to the Diamond Dogs in mid-April.

The Panola College outfielder will arrive in Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

Asked what ultimately led him to choose Louisiana Tech, Crawford said, “I committed to the Bulldogs because the coaches made me feel at home from day one. The environment around the program was unmatched, and you can feel the winning culture the second you step on campus. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Crawford put together a standout sophomore campaign at Panola College, appearing in 50 games while posting a .327/.463/.625 slash line with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. The Round Rock, Texas native adds both power and speed to the Bulldogs’ incoming class.

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