You Ask, BC Answers: BleedTechBlue Insider Q&A - January 15, 2026

BleedTechBlue is launching a new Insider Q&A exclusively for subscribers, happening on the first and third Thursday of every month.

Subscribe to BleedTechBlue and fire away!

This is your chance to ask about:

• Football

• Men’s & Women’s Basketball

• Baseball & Softball

• Or anything athletics-related

You bring the questions — BC brings the insight.

Come hang out with us: BleedTechBlue Insider Q&A – January 15, 2026

Join BleedTechBlue

Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE

BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals

Regularly: $119.99

Today Only: $59.99

SIGN UP HERE.