You Ask, BC Answers: BleedTechBlue Insider Q&A - January 15, 2026
BleedTechBlue is launching a new Insider Q&A exclusively for subscribers, happening on the first and third Thursday of every month.
Subscribe to BleedTechBlue and fire away!
This is your chance to ask about:
• Football
• Men’s & Women’s Basketball
• Baseball & Softball
• Or anything athletics-related
You bring the questions — BC brings the insight.
Come hang out with us: BleedTechBlue Insider Q&A – January 15, 2026
Join BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE
BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals
Regularly: $119.99
Today Only: $59.99