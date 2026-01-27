Big Ten reveals schedule for 2026 UCLA football season
The final installment in the review of the Bruins' transfer gains and losses turns to the secondary and the many new faces. It's also a position group...
BruinBlitz continues its look at the gains and losses for UCLA via the transfer portal. There is no shortage of options at receiver, while the...
James Madison transfer and all-purpose running back Wayne Knight headlines the latest review of UCLA's transfer portal activity....
A look the Bruins' activity in the transfer portal turns to the biggest additions and losses at linebacker and special teams....
UCLA picked up a second transfer commitment Tuesday, with ex-Wake Forest tight end Harry Lodge revealing his decision to join the Bruins. UCLA also...
Diablo Valley College offensive tackle Zaheer Young committed to UCLA on Tuesday, becoming the 10th incoming offensive line transfer. The decision...
A look the Bruins' activity in the transfer portal at offensive line, including a projection of what appears to be the likely starters....
There was already going to be quite the competition at UCLA spring camp along the offensive line, but Sunday's addition of South Alabama transfer...
A look the Bruins' activity in the transfer portal, including the biggest additions and losses on the defensive line....
Dallin Havea, an edge rusher who spent this past season at Utah Tech, is transferring to UCLA, he confirmed to BruinBlitz on Thursday afternoon....
Ohio native Malik Hartford spent three seasons at Ohio State but will make the move west after committing to UCLA....
UCLA announced Tuesday morning a $17.3 million gift from a late donor that will directly support the football and men's basketball programs. The...
More linebacker help is headed to UCLA after Oklahoma transfer Sammy Omosigho committed Monday evening. He recently completed a weekend official...
Offensive line depth was a major area of need for UCLA in an effort to better protect star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in 2026. The Bruins continued...
Early-enrollee UCLA linebackers Matthew Muasau and Malaki Soliai-Tui moved in and were on campus for a little more than a week before putting a quick...
The newest Bruin breaks down a decision made Sunday prior to the completion of his official visit to Westwood....
Fullerton College offensive lineman Michael McDonald was the latest Sunday to join a surging UCLA transfer class that opened the day in the top 10 of...
UCLA continued its weekend transfer portal surge Sunday morning, adding ex-Ohio State defensive tackle Maxwell Roy. Roy, who announced the...
New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler reeled in one of their big, young targets in the transfer portal Saturday....
Sam Houston State transfer punter Curtis Gerrand became UCLA's sixth reveal commitment of the day Saturday. Gerrand is the second punter pickup in...
Marcus Harris made his way to UCLA after all. The ex-Washington receiver gave the Bruins his commitment Saturday on a weekend official visit,...
UCLA continued to stockpile depth at receiver Saturday, securing a commitment from South Carolina transfer Brian Rowe Jr. The Bruins have five...
After picking up seven commitments the previous day, UCLA continued the transfer portal momentum with more Saturday morning commitment reveals....
If new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, in his first job on the Power 4 level, was trying to prove he and his staff will recruit aggressively, then...
When it rains, it pours (commitments) at UCLA. The Bruins added to an already eventful Friday with a sixth transfer addition of the day, this time...