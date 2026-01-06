Boise State's Hall Schmidt becomes third offensive lineman to commit to UCLA

Coming off a season UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava was under heavy pressure, the Bruins added their second offensive lineman to start for a College Football Playoff team.

Boise State right tackle Hall Schmidt committed to the Bruins after he was one of more than 20 transfers on an official visit over the weekend. He announced the decision Monday on Instagram.

Schmidt, listed at 6-foot-7 and 308 pounds, is the third offensive line commit of the day, joining former James Madison interior offensive linemen Riley Robell and JD Rayner. In all, the Bruins now have seven transfer commitments in less than 48 hours.

Schmidt is the seventh commitment from the weekend's official visits.

Schmidt’s time at Boise State

Schmidt started 12 of 16 games over four years, with all starts coming in a 2024 season that culminated in a CFP berth for the Broncos. He redshirted as a freshman in 2022.

Schmidt, however, lost his starting job in 2025 and made just two reserve appearances in the team’s first three games. The Gig Harbor, Wash., native left the program and entered the transfer portal before Boise State’s L.A. Bowl appearance last month.

The Bruins now have two players who have made starts in a CFP game. Robell is the other, starting at right guard for James Madison this past season.

How UCLA’s O-line is shaping up

Schmidt will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job again. Garrett DiGiorgio, who started at right tackle before sliding over to right guard, exhausted his eligibility after finishing a career as a versatile four-year starter.

UCLA also loses left tackle Courtland Ford and right tackle Reuben Unije for the same reason.

Among the returners are tackles Jensen Somerville and Garrison Blank, who just completed their respective redshirt freshman and true freshman seasons. Somerville appeared primarily on the field goal and extra-point units, while Blank did not see action in 2025.

Also still on the roster are starting left guard Eugene Brooks, who formally announced his return, and two-year starting center Sam Yoon.

Brooks completed his redshirt freshman season after transferring from Oklahoma. Yoon will be a redshirt senior in 2026.