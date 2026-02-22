Donovan Dent, UCLA erase 23-point deficit in OT thriller over No. 10 Illinois

For the first time in three games, the UCLA men’s basketball team finally delivered a response while on the ropes. Given the Bruins’ shaky postseason outlook with five regular-season games remaining, it was a much-needed punch back Saturday evening.

The ghost of Tyus Edney may have helped push the Bruins safely into March Madness, too.

Point guard Donovan Dent raced up the floor in 4.9 seconds and scooped in a game-winning layup in overtime to lift UCLA to a 95-94, come-from-behind victory over 10th-ranked Illinois.

Trailing by one, Dent received the in-bound pass from forward Brandon Williams, squeezed through two defenders a few feet above the free-throw line and went up and under the outstretched arm of Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic for the game-winning basket as time expired. Dent, fired up, looked at the crowd while walking the baseline as a sea of students stormed the court.

It was just UCLA’s second win over a ranked opponent this season.

FINAL/OT: UCLA 95, No. 10 Illinois 94



The coast-to-coast dash was reminiscent of Edney’s coast-to-coast dash and score in the closing seconds to beat Missouri in the second round of the 1995 NCAA tournament.

UCLA (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 23 points before pulling within single digits before the break during a streaky first half.

The Bruins inserted guard Skyy Clark back into the starting lineup for the first time after easing him back off the bench during the two-game Michigan trip. He was part of a three-guard lineup that kept Trent Perry among the starters and brought center Xavier Booker off the bench.

Dent scored 14 points to go with 15 assists without a turnover and overcame a 5-of-15 shooting night. Wing Eric Dailey Jr. led the Bruins with 20 points, forward Tyler Bilodeau added 18, Perry contributed 17, Booker chipped in 16 and Clark had 10.

The Bruins had 21 assists to just five turnovers for the contest.

Tied 84-84 in regulation, UCLA got an offensive rebound from Perry and he found Bilodeau, who was fouled as the shot clock was winding down. His free throws gave the Bruins a two-point lead with 44.9 seconds left.

Illinois (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) nearly took the lead on a Ben Humrichous corner 3-pointer in front of his own bench. Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic, the twin brother of Zvonimir, tracked down the offensive rebound and guard Keaton Wagler got fouled and made his free throws to tie it 86-86 with 19.1 seconds remaining.

The game went to overtime after Dent missed a jump shot in the closing seconds of regulation.

In overtime, the Bruins trailed 92-91 and Humrichous blocked a Dent driving layup and corralled the rebound for Illinois with 1:02 left.

After Wagler missed an attempt at the rim on the next possession, UCLA called timeout with 24.6 seconds remaining and 16 seconds on the shot clock. Perry was fouled on a drive down the middle of the lane and drained two free throws to put the Bruins back in front 93-92 with 16.6 seconds left.

Wagler gave the Illini the lead back on a putback with 4.9 seconds left after Humrichous missed an open 3-point attempt, setting the stage for Dent’s heroics.

Wagler 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Illini, who put five scorers in double figures.

UCLA postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

UCLA made four of its first six shots and trailed by just three points at the first break in action to get off to a decent start with the new-look lineup. It did not last long.

Illinois promptly scored 20 consecutive points for the 33-10 lead with 9:23 left in the half. In that span, the Bruins missed 11 consecutive shots.

Booker finally stopped the cold stretch with a jumper in the lane at the 9:12 mark. It ended a scoreless drought that lasted more than six minutes.

That basket sparked a string of 11 consecutive made field goals bookended by a Booker dunk on an alley-oop feed from Dent to pull within 44-35 with 3:21 left in the half. Defensively, though, UCLA could not slow down Illinois’ outside shooting.

The Illini were 10 of 19 on 3-point attempts over the first 20 minutes to take a 50-43 lead into halftime.

The Bruins took the momentum into the start of the second half and brought their emotions with them. Back to back 3-pointers from Dailey and Clark followed by a Dailey dunk in transition tied the game 56-56 and forced an Illinois timeout with 14:47 left.

A Booker putback lay-in in transition gave UCLA a brief 60-58 lead at the 13:59 mark. It was the Bruins’ first lead of the contest.

The teams traded the lead back and forth four more times and were tied on six other occasions before the Bruins found a bit of a cushion.

Dailey rattled in a 3-pointer and gave a shrug as he snapped a tie and put UCLA in front 74-71. Still leading by one, Bilodeau then extended the lead with his own 3-pointer and Dailey split a pair of free throws to push the advantage to 78-73 with 6:04 to play.

Illinois pulled within a point on two more occasions and had a chance to re-take the lead. But Dent grabbed a rebound and was fouled, adding two free throws to push the lead back up to 84-81.

Humrichous tied the game 84-84 on a 3-pointer — his fifth of the game — with 1:13 left to set up the finish.

UCLA standout on offense: G/F Eric Dailey Jr.

Dent no doubt came through despite a tough shooting night, but Dailey’s bounce-back performance helped engineer the surge before halftime and early in the second half.

Dailey’s performance was particularly crucial after scoring just six points on 2-of-7 shooting in a combined 33 minutes in the back-to-back road losses at top-15 teams Michigan and Michigan State coming into the contest.

Against Illinois, he finished 8 of 13 from the field including 3 of 6 on 3-point attempts. As a team, UCLA was 11 of 28 beyond the arc and the five players who converted all made at least two 3s.

UCLA standout on defense: G Skyy Clark

In his first start since the injury, Clark played more than 25 minutes and helped limit Wagler to a 5-of-15 shooting effort after the star guard attempted just one shot in the first half.

Wagler entered the game as the Big Ten’s 10th-leading scorer.

Why UCLA won

For starters, the Bruins showed up and delivered the response that never game in blowout losses against the Wolverines and Spartans.

Booker responded to his role change, making seven of eight shots and ran the floor to provide the key basket that put UCLA in front for the first time all night.

After shooting a combined 14 of 46 on 3-point attempts, the Bruins found their shooting touch when things looked most dire. UCLA finished 11 of 28 beyond the arc and offset most of Illinois’ hot start from 3.

The Illini shot just 3 of 23 in the second half and overtime combined and dodged some quality looks from Humrichous down the stretch.

Finally, Dent’s confidence never wavered despite still showing some inconsistencies around the rim and having his share of tough moments leading up to his game-winning layup.