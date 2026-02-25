Donovan Dent's season-high 30 leads UCLA past rival USC

The word of the season for UCLA point guard Donovan Dent has been confidence. Coming off his buzzer-beating heroics over the weekend, he carried over plenty of it into his first crosstown men’s basketball rivalry showdown against USC on Tuesday night.

Dent scored a season-high 30 points to lead the Bruins to an 81-62 victory over the Trojans in front of a sellout crowd of 13,659 at Pauley Pavilion.

The New Mexico transfer was 10 of 16 from field, including 5 of 6 on 3-point attempts, and dished out seven assists. Over the last two games, Dent has 22 assists without a turnover.

UCLA (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) led by nine at halftime and shot 18 of 31 in the second half to pull away. Three others scored in double figures, with guard Trent Perry and forward Tyler Bilodeau adding 13 points apiece and center Xavier Booker chipping in 11 off the bench.

USC (18-10, 7-10 Big Ten), which has lost four in a row, got a team-high 25 points from forward Chad Baker-Mazara. But the Trojans shot just 35% (21 of 60) from the field for the game and turned the ball over 14 times.

UCLA postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

The teams went back and forth to start before UCLA got a cushion with a 12-2 run late in the first half to take a six-point lead.

The Bruins extended the advantage after a fortunate bounce went straight to Perry under the basket and he finished through contact to complete a traditional three-point play. That bumped the advantage to 36-27 with 1:36 left in the half.

UCLA scored nine of the last 11 points in the half, including Dent’s buzzer-beating jump shot to give the Bruins a 38-29 halftime lead.

It was an otherwise cold shooting half for both teams aside from Dent and Baker-Mazara, who had 19 and 14 points respectively at the break.

Perry picked up his production in the second half, making his first three shot attempts to keep the Bruins in front 55-46 with 11:11 to play.

Bilodeau then joined the party with back-to-back made baskets. Dent tacked on a driving layup and an assist to Booker on consecutive possessions and reserve guard Eric Freeny knocked down a pull-up jump shot to push the lead to 68-55 with 7:13 remaining.

USC briefly got within single digits just once the rest of the way.

UCLA standout on offense: PG Donovan Dent

Dent single-handedly ensured there would be no prolonged first-half scoring lulls. The rest of the team was just 7 of 23 from the floor over the first 20 minutes and nobody else had more than five points.

Dent made all four of his first-half 3-point attempts and was 6 of 9 from the field at the break.

For good measure, Dent drained a Hail Mary attempt from beyond the arc with the shot clock running down in the second half.

It was a strong shooting performance after his 5-of-15 performance in the win over 10th-ranked Illinois this past Saturday.

UCLA standout on defense: G Trent Perry

Perry had half of the team’s eight steals and was a big reason the Bruins owned a 15-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins forced 10 first-half turnovers and scored nine points off the early Trojans miscues to begin building their early advantage.

UCLA allowed just eight first-half points in the paint and finished with a 32-24 edge.

The Bruins also got 20 points off the bench, and the defense repeatedly anticipated drives to the basket by stepping in for a number of charging calls.