Ex-South Alabama LT Jordan Davis commits to UCLA

There was already going to be quite the competition at UCLA spring camp along the offensive line, but Sunday’s addition of South Alabama transfer Jordan Davis filled the biggest remaining need this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound left tackle is the ninth offensive lineman and 42nd portal commitment overall for the Bruins, who are looking to keep star quarterback Nico Iamaleava upright more in 2026. Last season, Iamaleava was sacked 27 times.

Davis joins a group of transfer offensive linemen that includes tackles Mack Indestad (Eastern Michigan), Michael McDonald (Fullerton College), JD Rayner (James Madison) and Hall Schmidt (Boise State). Interior linemen transferring to Westwood include Sean Na’a (Arizona State), Derek Osman (Harvard), Riley Robell (James Madison) and Carter Sweazie (James Madison).

The Bruins also return starting left guard Eugene Brooks and center Sam Yoon.

South Alabama OL Jordan Davis has committed to UCLA, sources tell @On3.



A 2024 all-conference selection, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound OL has played over 2,000 career snaps. Repped by @Coach_JLove & @A1Rsports.https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/yfIraKklFn — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 18, 2026

Jordan Davis’ past production

Most recently, Davis completed his third season at South Alabama. He appeared in eight games this past season and did not allow a sack.

In all, the Fairburn, Ga., native appeared in 32 games and logged more than 2,000 career snaps with the Jaguars.

Davis transferred to South Alabama after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons at South Carolina without seeing any action.

Now, Davis figures to be the penciled in starting left tackle for the Bruins, who lost transfer Courtland Ford after he exhausted his final year of eligibility this past season.