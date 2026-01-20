Ex-Wake Forest TE Harry Lodge reveals transfer to UCLA

UCLA picked up a second transfer commitment Tuesday, with ex-Wake Forest tight end Harry Lodge revealing his decision to join the Bruins.

UCLA also got a commitment from Diablo Valley College offensive tackle Zaheer Young earlier in the day. Lodge’s decision brings the Bruins’ total of incoming transfers to 44 overall.

Lodge, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, spent the previous four years with the Demon Deacons. He also spent last spring at Georgia Tech before quickly transferring back to Wake Forest prior to the 2025 season.

The Cambridge, Mass., native is UCLA’s fourth incoming transfer tight end, joining Stevie Amar Jr. (Boston College), Brayden Loftin (Kansas State) and Josh Phifer (James Madison).

After redshirting as a freshman in 2022, Lodge appeared in 22 career games over the next three years. His most productive season was two seasons ago when he made 12 catches for 110 yards over 10 games.

This past season, Lodge appeared in 123 snaps on offense and special teams over six appearances.