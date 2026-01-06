Harvard OL transfer Derek Osman expected to land with UCLA

Before even setting foot on the Westwood campus, it appears Harvard transfer offensive lineman Derek Osman already knows he wants to be at UCLA.

Osman, who will arrive Tuesday for his official visit, is expected to transfer to the Bruins, according a Monday morning report from On3 college football insider Pete Nakos. An announcement has yet to come from Osman.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder was an honorable mention All-Ivy League selection this past season and has appeared in 31 games over the past three years. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The Bruins quickly picked up commitments from three offensive linemen among the first wave of transfer visitors this past weekend.

Osman will be among a strong contingent of FCS players flocking to UCLA beginning Tuesday.