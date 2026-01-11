James Madison transfer EDGE Sahir West commits to UCLA

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler reeled in one of their big, young targets in the transfer portal Saturday. Ex-James Madison star edge rusher Sahir West is expected to sign with the Bruins, according to Rivals analyst Greg Biggins.

West, who has three years of eligibility remaining and will be a redshirt sophomore next season, thrived under Chesney and Hitschler in 2025. In the portal, though, they had to convince West to reunite with them at UCLA over offers to join Ohio State or Texas A&M.

Hearing James Madison transfer edge rusher Sahir West is expected to sign with UCLA. West was one of the top pass rushers in the transfer portal and chose the Bruins after also visiting Texas A&M and Ohio State https://t.co/EHXroxZ2Tw pic.twitter.com/fyNMRDhHEg — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins2) January 11, 2026

It was the Bruins’ second big splash in four days following All-American running back Wayne Knight‘s decision to also follow the now-former James Madison coaches. It also came a day after the program’s flurry of seven commitments Friday and another seven Saturday before West’s reveal.

West joins a position group that added edge rushers Ryan McCulloch (California), Aiden Gobaira (James Madison) and Amier Washington (Texas Tech), as well. That also brings the total to 11 former Dukes players on the Bruins’ roster. In all, UCLA has 34 transfer commitments.

West’s production in 2025

The 6-foot-3, 269-pounder collected 45 tackles, led the Dukes with 14 tackles for a loss and seven sacks and tied for the team lead with seven quarterback hurries. West possesses both size and explosive athletic ability coming off the edge that made him an overwhelming matchup for Group of 5 offensive tackles.

West earned first-team freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and Sun Belt freshman of the year honors. He was a major part of a defense that ranked fifth nationally at 266.6 yards allowed per game.

Last season, UCLA produced just 10 sacks and 40 tackles for a loss, which both ranked last among 134 FBS teams. The chances of significantly improving those numbers shot up with West’s addition.

In the Sun Belt championship clinching victory alone, West tallied 10 tackles (5 1/2 for a loss) including three sacks to go with a late forced fumble that led to a scoop and score.

Familiar faces in Westwood

West will be coached by his James Madison defensive line coach, Sam Daniels, who is now the defensive ends coach for the Bruins and will look to replicate this past season’s success.

Daniels is part of a new-look UCLA staff that also includes ex-Dukes coaches Hitschler, Eddie Whitley Jr. (defensive backs) and Anthony DiMichele (safeties) on the defensive side of the ball. In all, seven assistants followed Chesney from James Madison to UCLA.