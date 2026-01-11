JUCO OL Michael McDonald commits to UCLA

Fullerton College offensive lineman Michael McDonald was the latest Sunday to join a surging UCLA transfer class that opened the day in the top 10 of On3’s team portal rankings.

McDonald, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, picked up an offer Saturday on his weekend official visit to Westwood. He is the Bruins’ 36th transfer pickup, the seventh offensive lineman and second addition from the JUCO ranks.

McDonald gives the Bruins some versatility, with experience at both guard and tackle. Considering the previous commitments and returning players on the roster, he could be a better candidate at tackle.

UCLA is in need of tackles, with Garrett DiGiorgio, Courtland Ford and Reuben Unije all out of eligibility. It already has incoming left guard Carter Sweazie (James Madison) and returning starter Eugene Brooks, returning starting center Sam Yoon and incoming center Derek Osman (Harvard), incoming right guard Riley Robell (James Madison) and incoming likely right tackle Hall Schmidt (Boise State) to battle with returner and one-time starter Julian Armella.

Incoming Arizona State transfer Sean Na’a played left tackle as a true freshman out of necessity before ending up at center and guard the past two years.

The Bruins also added James Madison transfer tackle JD Rayner, whose athleticism as a former high school tight end is something the staff covets.

Other younger tackles on the current roster include redshirt freshman Jensen Somerville and freshman Garrison Blank, but neither has collegiate experience outside of Somerville’s special teams participation this past season.

McDonald stays local

Other offers he weighed include Colorado State, North Texas and Texas-El Paso, among others.

Instead, the Los Angeles native will continue his collegiate career in his home state. McDonald’s path to Fullerton College started after graduating from Dorsey High School in 2025.