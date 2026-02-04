Mater Dei LB Mike Davis Jr. commits to UCLA's 2027 class

Mike Davis Jr., a 2027 linebacker at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, announced Wednesday he committed to UCLA.

In a message to BruinBlitz shortly after the announcement, Davis said the staff “did a great job” making Westwood “feel like home.”

“Really showed what they plan on doing,” Davis said. “There’s a very big future for UCLA and I want to be a part of that.”

Davis is the Bruins’ second commitment of the class since the weekend, joining Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral receiver Michael “Kiko” Farinas. Both recruits attended UCLA junior day this past Saturday.

While the Bruins offered Davis on the visit, linebackers coach Vic So’oto was one of eight UCLA assistants who joined head coach Bob Chesney on a visit to Santa Ana to watch Mater Dei’s workout on Jan. 15.

Davis, who chose UCLA over an offer from UNLV, added that he saw what was possible at a program that recently produced second-round NFL draft pick and Pro Football Writers Association defensive rookie of the year Carson Schwesinger.

“I feel like this is the best school to develop me and prepare me for the next level,” Davis said. “It really shows how elite the coaching is.”