New 2026 UCLA specialist commit Mateo Orosco ready to sign

As UCLA finished hosting recruits over the weekend, the Bruins gained a commitment in the 2026 class from kicker Mateo Orosco.

Orosco, who attends San Diego (Calif.) Del Norte, announced his decision Sunday and returned a message Monday to BruinBlitz explaining his decision to join UCLA after a preferred walk-on offer from special teams coordinator Drew Canan.

“What swayed me was how ambitious coach Canan and the new coaching staff is,” Orosco said. “I had read about their work with D3, D2, and FCS teams in terms of transforming programs. My plan always was to go somewhere where I could one day kick in big games, and it doesn’t get any bigger than UCLA.”

Blessed to announce my commitment to UCLA! Thank you @coachdc34 for this opportunity. Ready to get to work! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/mNEyOcgKSy — Mateo Orosco (@MateoOrosco_) February 1, 2026

Orosco was a 2026 Polynesian Bowl selection and ranked 11th nationally by Chris Sailer Kicking.

The Bruins signed 16 high school recruits during the early-signing period in December. National signing day for the February period is Wednesday.

In a way, Orosco said, he will be coming home to Westwood.

“I was born at UCLA,” Orosco said. “My family is originally from here so I have a support system, and academically it does not get better than UCLA. Lastly, (UCLA kicker) Mateen Bhaghani and I share a kicking coach and we are long-time friends from the same high school, and that just felt right to come and learn from Mateen. I am very grateful that coach Canan has given me this opportunity and can’t wait to get to work.”