New UCLA football coach Bob Chesney: 'I did not come here to be average'

It did not take new UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney long to endear himself to the supporters in Westwood.

In his first public appearance since he was hired away from James Madison last month, Chesney took the microphone Saturday afternoon at the under-12 media timeout of the UCLA-Indiana men’s basketball game at Pauley Pavilion.

Surrounded by his new coaching staff, Chesney said he did not take the job to deliver anything short of excellence.

“I look around and there’s nothing average that I’ve seen about UCLA,” Chesney told the crowd. “There’s nothing average, and I did not come here to be average.”

That quickly whipped the crowd into a frenzy. Then, Chesney delivered a bold prediction that turned the volume up even more.

“We’re about to win a Big Ten championship!” Chesney yelled, as he then pumped his arms and got the crowd even more rowdy.

“We’re about to win a Big Ten championship!” he added after my video cut off pic.twitter.com/4IB4T7qrB8 — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) January 31, 2026

The Bruins brought in Chesney after he led James Madison to its first-ever top-25 ranking and an historic College Football Playoff appearance in just two seasons. Now, he’s trying to replicate that success in his first-ever Power 4 job of any kind.

Chesney was in attendance with a host of recruits, who walked over from the Wasserman Football Center football facility after taking part in the junior day recruiting festivities.

