Oregon State IOL transfer Jayden Tuia announces scheduled UCLA visit

It will be a busy upcoming week for Oregon State transfer interior offensive lineman Jayden Tuia.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pounder announced his visit plans on social media Sunday. Tuia will be at Washington State on Monday, followed by trips to Colorado State, Hawaii and UCLA. The visit with the Bruins is the last of Tuia’s visits scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

I will be visiting UCLA on January 10th-11th pic.twitter.com/iUZllxytfg — Jayden Tuia (@JaydenT_50) January 5, 2026

UCLA connections

Plenty obviously can happen before Tuia ever makes it to Westwood should a prior visit entice him enough to commit and shut things down.

The Bruins, though, have a pair of former Oregon State staffers who overlapped with Tuia’s time either on the roster or during his high school recruiting process. New UCLA defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa was in Corvallis from 2018 to 2023 and recruiting personnel staffer JR Moala was at Oregon State as recently as last season.

Tuia signed with the Beavers as a high school recruit out of the 2024 class. The Pocatello, Idaho, native was rated a three-star prospect.

Tuia’s time at Oregon State

This past season, Tuia appeared in five games and started the season finale against Washington State.

Overall, he played 66 snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2025 after not seeing action the previous year.