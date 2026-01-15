Perry's career-high 30 lifts UCLA to 71-60 win at Penn State

Already down one starter in the backcourt, the UCLA men’s basketball team had its starting point guard deal with his own issues Wednesday night in State College, Pa. The Bruins, though, got a boost from rapidly improving sophomore Trent Perry.

Perry, making his third consecutive start in place of injured guard Skyy Clark, scored a career-high 30 points to lead UCLA past Penn State 71-60 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Bruins (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) got a lift on a night point guard Donovan Dent was limited to 10 first-half minutes and finished scoreless with five assists after playing the entire second half. Forward Tyler Bilodeau was UCLA’s only other double-figure scorer and finished with 21 points.

Perry and Bilodeau combined for 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the second half.

Penn State (9-8, 0-6 Big Ten) trailed by six at halftime and last led 49-47 after a Dominick Stewart 3-pointer with 11:46 remaining. The Nittany Lions were then promptly outscored 18-3 to fall behind by double digits and never recovered.

Penn State, which was paced by Stewart’s 16 points, made just one of its last 10 shots from the field.

UCLA has now won back to back games and will head to Ohio State for a 10 a.m. PT contest on Saturday. The game will air on CBS.

UCLA postgame press conference

Courtesy of UCLA Athletics:

Turning point of the game

The Bruins trailed 21-17 in the first half before scoring 12 consecutive points and taking a 29-23 lead into halftime.

UCLA bumped the advantage to eight points inside the first eight minutes of the second half before Penn State roared back with a 10-0 run.

After Stewart’s 3-pointer gave the Nittany Lions their lone lead of the half, Perry and Bilodeau combined to score the next 16 UCLA points. Included in that stretch was four of the Bruins’ 10 made 3-pointers, and a pair of Steven Jamerson II free throws capped the run to make it 65-52 with 3:53 remaining.

UCLA finished 10 of 26 beyond the arc.

UCLA standout on offense: G Trent Perry

Perry made 7 of 13 shots and all 12 of his free throws. He also dished out four assists while turning the ball over just once.

Perry erupted after finishing the first half 1 of 5 from the field as part of the team’s 8-of-23 shooting performance. The Bruins shot 50% (12 of 24) in the second half, including 7 of 13 on 3-point attempts.

UCLA standout on defense: F Tyler Bilodeau

While the Bruins needed Bilodeau’s scoring to make up for Dent’s performance, his rebounding was a 180 from the previous game.

Bilodeau had nine rebounds — all on the defensive end — after failing to pull down a rebound against Maryland four days ago.

Why UCLA won

Speaking of rebounding, the Bruins had a 32-21 rebounding advantage over the Nittany Lions after losing the battle by 19 and allowing 20 offensive boards to the Terrapins.

UCLA was also 21 of 21 on free throws.

To make up for ineffective starting wing Eric Dailey Jr., the Bruins also got a boost from reserve guard Eric Freeny. The redshirt freshman saw significant minutes in a three-guard lineup with Dent and Perry.

Freeny had six points and rebounds and registered a plus-19 in his 22 minutes off the bench. Dailey had just two points and missed all three of his attempts from the field to go with one rebound in 15 minutes.