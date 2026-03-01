POSTGAME: UCLA reflects after 78-73 loss at Minnesota

The UCLA men’s basketball team’s issues away from home continued Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins had their two-game winning streak stopped after Minnesota’s balanced offensive attack was too much to contain in a 78-73 loss at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

UCLA (19-10, 11-7 Big Ten) allowed 12 3-pointers, including a career-high seven to Golden Gophers forward Bobby Durkin, and Minnesota (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) shot 62.5% in the second half and had three players score at least 21 points. Durkin had a team-high 23 points.

The Bruins were paced by forward Tyler Bilodeau‘s game-high 32 points and point guard Donovan Dent‘s 15 assists. UCLA shot 50.9% for the contest and owned a 41-40 lead at halftime.

The Bruins dropped to 1-6 outside of the Pacific Time Zone and 3-9 away from Pauley Pavilion.

Head coach Mick Cronin said despite his team shooting 10 of 24 beyond the arc and winning the rebounding battle 30-20, the defense that has been inconsistent all season failed to show up again.

“You should win, but not with this team,” Cronin told reporters after the game. “We’ve struggled defensively all year, my friend. I mean, it’s been a grind, something I haven’t experienced in really 30 years in college — 23 as a head coach, seven as an assistant. I’ve never experienced anything like this. We’ve just got deficiencies and they exposed them, give them all the credit.”

Watch the full postgame press conference with Cronin and Bilodeau below courtesy of UCLA Athletics: