RB Dylan Lee announces late-night transfer commitment to UCLA

The transfer portal never sleeps. Running back Dylan Lee, who spent the last two seasons at Iowa State and redshirted in 2024, announced late Tuesday night on Instagram that he committed to UCLA while on his official visit.

That now gives new head coach Bob Chesney his 10th commit since the portal opened last Friday.

Lee’s time at Iowa State

The Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field product signed with the Cyclones in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Iowa State running backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III combined to run for more than 1,300 yards in 2024 and nearly 1,700 yards this past season.

The duo handled the bulk of the carries, leaving Lee to amass just 152 yards rushing on 36 carries in his young collegiate career. And while Hansen transferred to Penn State and Sama transferred to Wisconsin last weekend, head coach Matt Campbell left to take the Penn State job.

Lee had two different running backs coaches the past two years, and instead of playing for a third different position coach in as many seasons under a new staff he decided to return closer to home.

How Lee fits at UCLA

The Bruins now have a bigger back to replace Jalen Berger, who is out of eligibility. Lee was last listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds.

He should help complement Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods, who are both under 6 feet and below 200 pounds. The pair each ran for an identical 294 yards and Woods had the lone rushing touchdown between the two. They were part of a three-back rotation that was hampered by an ineffective offensive line, and star quarterback Nico Iamaleava ended up leading the team in rushing with 505 yards and four scores.

Lee is the first running back to commit to the Bruins out of the portal. He collected 3,594 yards rushing over his final two high school seasons, averaging nearly eight yards per carry.

He is the second transfer UCLA has poached from Iowa State, joining safety Ta’Shawn James.