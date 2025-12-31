Report: More James Madison assistants making jump to UCLA

When Bob Chesney was hired by UCLA earlier this month, it was matter of when, not if, his assistant coaches at James Madison would follow him to Westwood.

“The assemblance of the staff is the important part,” Chesney told in-house “Bruin Insider Show” hosts Nick Koop and Wayne Cook after his introductory press conference. “There’s people that I have to be loyal to that have been loyal to me.”

Add offensive line coach Chris Smith and tight ends/special teams coach Drew Canan to the mix, according to reports Tuesday evening by ESPN.

OL coach Chris Smith

Smith was with Chesney each of the last two seasons at James Madison and for the last five of Smith’s six seasons at Holy Cross from 2017 to 2022. The one year away from Chesney was spent as an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Giants in 2023.

Smith, a 2009 graduate from Holy Cross, also spent time as a graduate assistant at Buffalo prior to stops as an offensive line coach at Northern Colorado and New Haven.

Over the past two seasons, Smith helped James Madison decrease its sacks allowed from 34 in 2024 to 23 this past year. UCLA has allowed 61 combined sacks over the past two years.

Along with now-UCLA offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, Smith helped the Dukes rank sixth nationally in rushing at 241.5 yards per game. The Bruins, who retained running backs coach A.J. Steward, ran for 139.7 yards per game and ranked 85th.

Four of James Madison’s five starting offensive linemen have remaining eligibility and intend to hit the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2.

TE/special teams coach Drew Canan

Canan’s history with Chesney goes back much farther, spanning the last 12 years at James Madison, Holy Cross and Division II Assumption College. He has been the special teams coordinator throughout that span.

Under Canan’s guidance, James Madison has been among the nation’s leaders in blocked kicks. The Dukes were tied for 11th with three blocked kicks in 2024 before improving to a tie for fourth with four this past season.

James Madison’s 21.73 yards per kick return ranked 49th, a year after ranking 16th with a 24.67-yard average per return.

Offensively, tight end Lacota Dippre earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors as the team’s sixth-leading receiver. Dippre is also in the transfer portal in addition to UCLA second-string tight end Jack Pedersen.

Prior to linking up with Chesney, Canan was the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Endicott College from 2011 to 2013. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Florida, he entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at Endicott from 2008 to 2010.

Another assistant to watch

Meanwhile, the Orange County Register noted Tuesday afternoon that Eddie Whitley Jr. has changed his Instagram bio to “UCLA Cornerbacks Coach.” He would replace secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who is expected to land at Arizona State.

Whitley, the longest-tenured James Madison assistant for the past six seasons, has experience coaching all three defensive back positions. UCLA is also retaining safeties coach Gabe Lynn.

James Madison ranked fifth nationally in total defense under new UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. Whitley helped the Dukes finish 20th against the pass with 181.6 yards allowed per game.

James Madison also ranked eighth with a 29.4% conversion rate allowed on third down.

Five Dukes defensive backs earned all-conference honors this past season including cornerback Justin Eaglin, a second-team selection entering the portal.

Whitley’s past stops include three years as the secondary coach and pass defense coordinator at Bridgewater College from 2017 to 2019. The 2012 Virginia Tech graduate spent his playing career with five different NFL franchises in addition to a year in the Canadian Football League.