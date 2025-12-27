Report: UCLA retains pair of assistant football coaches

It will not be a complete overhaul of the UCLA football coaching staff under new head coach Bob Chesney.

The Bruins are bringing back running backs coach A.J. Steward and safeties coach Gabe Lynn, according to a report Saturday by CBS Sports. Both completed their first year coaching in Westwood in 2024 and were brought in as part of ex-head coach DeShaun Foster’s shake-up last offseason.

Their respective returns give Chesney and new coordinators Dean Kennedy and Colin Hitschler some familiarity in recruiting the West Coast.

The Bruins averaged 139.7 yards rushing per game last season under Steward’s guidance. It was an improvement by more than 50 yards after owning the nation’s third-worst rushing attack the previous year.

Still, UCLA struggled behind its offensive line. A three-headed attack of Jalen Berger, Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods, with contributions from Anthony Frias, only managed to produce as many rushing touchdowns as quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s four. Iamaleava also led the team with 505 yards rushing, while the four combined to amass 1,135 yards on 249 carries for a touch over 4.5 yards per attempt.

Thomas and Woods have not made any announcements about their respective futures. Both players have a year of eligibility remaining. However, James Madison star running back Wayne Knight decided Saturday to enter the transfer portal after amassing 1,770 yards and 10 touchdowns while earning second-team All-American honors.

The run game will now look for improved offensive line play under a different position coach. Andy Kwon, who also only spent one year at UCLA, is now on his way to Memphis, according to ESPN.

UCLA safeties coach Gabe Lynn (Photo by Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)

Lynn helped the Bruins’ pass defense limit opponents to 196.6 yards per game, the nation’s 35th-best mark in 2025. A large part of that production also had to do with UCLA’s inability to stop the run, which ranked 118th of 134 at 190.4 yards allowed per contest.

The Bruins will have to replace a pair of starting safeties and potentially its top nickel back. Key Lawrence is out of eligibility, while Cole Martin and Scooter Jackson both intend to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2. Jackson is expected to be among UCLA’s priorities in hopes of luring him back.

Lynn will no longer be working alongside secondary coach Demetrice Martin, the father of Cole Martin. Chesney also did not bring over Kyle Barnes, the James Madison nickels coach who was retained and promoted to cornerbacks coach, according to CBS Sports.

James Madison starting safety Tyler Brown and nickel DJ Barksdale are among the Dukes players also entering the portal.