Report: UCLA to bring in New Mexico WRs coach Colin Lockett

UCLA is expected to hire New Mexico wide receivers coach Colin Lockett in the same role, according to a report Wednesday by CBS Sports.

Lockett would replace Burl Toler III, who spent one year in Westwood after leaving California.

Lockett’s previous stops

Lockett spent one season with the Lobos, who finished 9-4 and owned the nation’s 44th-best passing offense with 250.7 yards per game. He helped wide receiver Keagan Johnson earn Mountain West honorable mention honors.

Prior to New Mexico, Lockett spent one year at UC Davis, two years as a graduate assistant at Oregon, another year as a defensive backs quality control coach at Washington and broke into the profession as a graduate assistant at his alma mater San Diego State.

After his collegiate career, Lockett had a brief stint with two NFL franchises and played in the Canadian Football League.

Southern California roots

The Diamond Bar, Calif., native also has experience coaching at national powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. The local high school has been a strong recruiting pipeline for UCLA.

Lockett was the defensive backs coach for the Braves from 2017 to 2019 and helped the school win a national championship.

Lockett’s brother, Bret, played safety for UCLA from 2005 to 2008.

More front office moves for UCLA

Meanwhile, the recruiting staff under general manager Darrick Yray continued to fill out Wednesday.

According to ESPN, JR Moala is leaving his position as Oregon State’s director of player personnel and Nick So’oto is leaving California and following his cousin, expected UCLA linebackers coach Vic So’oto.

UCLA coaching staff

Here is where things now stand with head coach Bob Chesney‘s on-field staff:

Offensive coordinator – Dean Kennedy (hire announced)

Defensive coordinator – Colin Hitschler (hire announced)

Offensive line – Chris Smith (yet to be announced)

Running backs – A.J. Steward (retained from previous staff)

Wide receivers – Colin Lockett (yet to be announced)

Tight ends/special teams – Drew Canan (yet to be announced)

Linebackers – Vic So’oto (yet to be announced)

Cornerbacks – Eddie Whitley Jr. (yet to be announced)

Safeties – Gabe Lynn (retained from previous staff)