Report: UCLA to hire Vic So'oto as linebackers coach

UCLA is expected to bolster the West Coast recruiting presence of its on-field staff.

The Bruins are expected to hire former California co-defensive coordinator Vic So’oto as the program’s next linebackers coach, according to a CBS Sports report Tuesday. He would take over the role vacated by Scott White, who is expected to be hired at San Diego State.

So’oto spent the past four seasons with the Golden Bears, serving in other roles including outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

Other West Coast ties

The Brigham Young graduate started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for his alma mater in 2015.

After four years at Virginia, So’oto returned west to be the defensive line coach and later outside linebackers coach at USC in 2020 and 2021. His success includes coaching six NFL draft selections after his own four-year pro career.

New UCLA head coach Bob Chesney said at his introductory press conference that he has to turn the Bruins into “the premier program in this state, there’s zero doubt about it.”

“We don’t need to be the other school in this town, we need to be the school in this town and I promise that will happen here in the very, very near future,” Chesney said.

Earlier this month, BruinBlitz outlined what that would require. Among the items was continuing UCLA’s connection to the Polynesian community after the firing of former defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.

So’oto, an Oceanside, Calif., native, has exactly that as the second cousin of late Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau. The Bruins should be able to continue building on the relationships with recruits in neighboring states.

Confirmed UCLA coaching hires

The Bruins have yet to announce So’oto’s hire, but Chesney has officially added offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler to the staff.

UCLA is also expected to retain running backs coach A.J. Steward and safeties coach Gabe Lynn. That leaves six on-field assistant coaching spots to fill, including the likelihood more James Madison assistants follow Chesney to Westwood.