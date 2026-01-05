Riley Robell continues run of James Madison OL transfers bound for UCLA

A key starting offensive lineman who helped James Madison reach the College Football Playoff is now headed to UCLA. For the Bruins, it’s a much-needed boost at an area of need.

Transfer right guard Riley Robell committed to the Bruins on Monday after a weekend official visit that reunited him with head coach Bob Chesney and offensive line coach Chris Smith. He joins James Madison teammate and reserve interior offensive lineman JD Rayner, who informed BruinBlitz that he committed while on the visit.

UCLA now has five transfer commitments including cornerback Dante Lovett Jr. (Virginia Tech), safety Ta’Shawn James (Iowa State) and edge rusher Ryan McCulloch (California).

Robell’s time at JMU

After appearing in six games and starting once at left guard in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 290-pounder found his footing on the right side this past season.

Robell, a Harrisburg, Pa., native, earned All-Sun Belt second-team honors after starting in 11 of his 13 appearances.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2023 and heads to Westwood with two years of remaining eligibility.

Bruins look to shore up O-line

Protecting star quarterback Nico Iamaleava was a recurring issue this past season, but it’s frankly been a weak point for each of the past three years at UCLA. Iamaleava was sacked 27 times in his first year with the program after transferring from Tennessee.

James Madison, under Smith’s guidance, showed significant improvement doing just that this past season. Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III, the Sun Belt player of the year, was sacked 20 times. The total was 14 fewer sacks allowed on Barnett than the previous season.

UCLA has allowed 61 combined sacks over the past two years.

Robell and the James Madison line also paved the way for 241.5 yards rushing per game, the nation’s sixth-best average. The Bruins averaged 139.7 yards rushing per game and ranked 85th.

Plug and play

Robell’s addition gives UCLA its next likely starter at right guard. Garrett DiGiorgio, who started at right tackle before sliding over, exhausted his eligibility after finishing a career as a versatile four-year starter.

UCLA also loses left tackle Courtland Ford and right tackle Reuben Unije for the same reason. Still on the roster are starting left guard Eugene Brooks, who formally announced his return, and two-year starting center Sam Yoon.

Brooks completed his redshirt freshman season after transferring from Oklahoma. Yoon will be a redshirt senior in 2026.