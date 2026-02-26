Rivals UCLA, Arizona to open 2026-27 season in Las Vegas

College basketball’s opening night to start the 2026-27 season will feature a pair of old Pac-12 rivals when UCLA and Arizona meet.

The Bruins and Wildcats will face off Monday, Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series doubleheader that will air on TNT. Gonzaga and Purdue will meet in the other men’s basketball contest.

It will mark the third consecutive season UCLA and Arizona have met on a neutral floor since going its separate ways to the Big Ten and Big 12, respectively.

“We are excited to be able to open our season next November against Arizona in Las Vegas,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “This is a fantastic opening-night matchup in college basketball, and it’s a huge win for our sport. It’s important to us that we continue to have these attractive and tradition-rich games. I hope the Bruin faithful will come to Las Vegas to support our team in this matchup with our longtime rival.”

Earlier this season, the Bruins lost to the Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The rivals first met in 1923 and started meeting regularly from 1979 to 2004 once Arizona joined the Pac-10.

Neutral-site marquee games the new norm

It will be yet another meeting between the programs that will not take place at Pauley Pavilion nor McKale Center in Tucson.

Last month, Cronin said it’s part of the new reality in the sport thanks in part to name, image and likeness opportunities that help fund rosters.

“Everybody in the country is doing what we’re doing, would you agree with that?” Cronin said Jan. 9. “We played Arizona State home and home, we played one. They’re a high-major team in the Big 12 and everybody said we’ve got to keep Pac-12 rivalries. But everybody else, everybody in the country has got to raise money and is playing neutral-site games — everybody. Unless you know some donors that want to give me $5 million to pay players, we’ve got no choice.”