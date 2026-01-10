Boston College transfer TE Stevie Amar Jr. returns home, commits to UCLA

The two previous UCLA coaching regimes showed interest in tight end Stevie Amar Jr. as a high school recruit, but the Bruins never quite cracked his list of finalists. New head coach Bob Chesney and tight ends/special teams coordinator Drew Canan convinced him to return home after a year on the East Coast.

Amar, a Boston College transfer who prepped at Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, committed to join the Bruins on Friday after completing a midweek official visit. He is UCLA’s 24th transfer commitment and fifth of the day in another flurry of additions.

The Oxnard, Calif., native appeared in three games on special teams for the Eagles and redshirted this past season.

BREAKING: Boston College TE Stevie Amar has signed with UCLA, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/6D7XHSCQlC — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 10, 2026

Amar bolsters UCLA TE depth

The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder is the Bruins’ second tight end pickup in the portal after James Madison transfer Josh Phifer signed earlier this week. Amar figures to be more of a pass-catching threat than Phifer after collecting nearly 1,000 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns on 81 receptions over his final two high school seasons.

It was a particularly important, quick pivot after New Mexico transfer Dorian Thomas decided to head to California over UCLA.

Holdovers from last year’s roster include Noah Fox-Flores and Dylan Sims, who both wrapped up their freshman year. Jake Renda and converted defensive lineman Peter Bario also have remaining eligibility.

Fox-Flores saw the most extensive action, finishing with a catch for a 4-yard touchdown over 10 appearances as the third-stringer behind now-departed Hudson Habermehl and outgoing transfer Jack Pedersen.