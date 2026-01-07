Transfer WR Leland Smith returns to SoCal, commits to UCLA

It will be a return to Southern California for ex-San Jose State wide receiver Leland Smith, who committed to UCLA on Wednesday morning.

Smith is a Houston, Texas native, but he started his collegiate career at nearby Fullerton College. The Bruins will be his fourth program in as many years after also playing at Purdue in 2024.

UCLA now has 11 commitments and its first wide receiver from the portal.

BREAKING: San Jose State transfer WR Leland Smith has committed to UCLA, @SWiltfong_ reports🐻



Smith totaled 688 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns this season. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/95hXETmrXl — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

Smith’s career production

The bulk of his career FBS production over the past two seasons came with the Spartans.

Smith made 43 catches for 688 yards and three touchdowns for San Jose State. He had six catches for 72 yards and two scores at Purdue.

On the JUCO level, Smith was a third-team All-American after averaging 26.4 yards per catch. He had 26 catches for 655 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games for Fullerton College.

Bruins in need of receivers

Smith’s size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds is promising.

UCLA wide receivers Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. entered the portal after this past season. Gilmer, who appears to be slipping away after initially not ruling out a return, led the team with 50 catches for 535 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. Flores finished third on the team in receptions after missing the first four games while recovering from an injury.

Slot receiver Mikey Matthews is currently the lone returner among receivers who were regulars. His 33 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns trailed only Gilmer on the team. This past season, the Bruins’ next-best passing targets for Iamaleava were running backs.

UCLA’s best remaining receiver is Carter Shaw, while the most intriguing freshmen who redshirted are Jace Brown and Shane Rosenthal. Brown is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete with great size and Rosenthal was the California state high school record-holder for career receptions.