UCLA adds Eastern Michigan OT transfer Mack Indestad

Offensive line depth was a major area of need for UCLA in an effort to better protect star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in 2026. The Bruins continued to ensure they will have plenty of bodies, adding Eastern Michigan transfer left tackle Mack Indestad, according to a CBS Sports report.

Indestad, who confirmed the move Monday evening by sharing the UCLA-made graphic, is the eighth offensive lineman transferring coming in and the 38th addition overall.

Indestad’s time at Eastern Michigan

The Lemont, Ill., native signed with the Eagles in the 2022 high school recruiting class.

Indestad did not see action his first two seasons. In 2024, he started five of his eight appearances.

This past season, the 6-foot-8, 308-pounder started the first three games and missed the next two contests before making his final start of the year. Indestad made five appearances overall.

Indestad’s social media account indicates that he expects to have three years of remaining eligibility.

UCLA O-line portal additions

Indestad joins Michael McDonald (Fullerton College), Hall Schmidt (Boise State) and JD Rayner (James Madison) as transfers likely to line up at tackle in Westwood.

The Bruins also added interior offensive linemen Carter Sweazie (James Madison), Riley Robell (James Madison), Derek Osman (Harvard) and Sean Na’a (Arizona State). Na’a also comes with tackle experience after playing on the left side as a freshman for the Sun Devils out of necessity.