UCLA adds ex-Ohio State DT Maxwell Roy to revamped D-line

UCLA continued its weekend transfer portal surge Sunday morning, adding ex-Ohio State defensive tackle Maxwell Roy.

Roy, who announced the commitment on Instagram in collaboration with CBS Sports, joins the Bruins not even 12 hours after the program landed major edge target and James Madison transfer Sahir West. The 6-foot-3, 301-pounder is UCLA’s 16th commitment in three days and the 35th overall.

A UCLA team that lost senior tackles Keanu Williams (portal) and Gary Smith III (out of eligibility) now has its third incoming interior defensive lineman. Roy joins Saddleback College transfer Gavin Blum and ex-Rutgers and one-time James Madison tackle Darold DeNgohe in the group headed to Westwood to play for new Bruins defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa.

Just as important, the Bruins infused youth at key areas on the defensive line. West has three years of remaining eligibility and Roy has four years after his freshman year was derailed by injury and he did not see action.

The Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep standout was a Rivals Industry three-star recruit and ranked 38th nationally among defensive linemen in the 2025 rankings.